Star Limousine Service Offers Premier Corporate Limousine Service at Competetive Price

Vancouver, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- Star Limousine services, one of the most professional and efficient limousine services in the Vancouver area, is now accepting online limo corporate limousine service request. Whether anyone need a Vancouver airport car sevice or need a car to attend some corporate clients, this Whistler limousine service provide its customers with first class personal service. Star Limousine's efficient website features an online limo quote request form that allows visitors to get response quickly and easily for ny Whistler limo and other car services.



Star Limousine are recognized for setting high standards for corporate service. Their office staff is available twenty-four hours a day, 365 days a year. Their toll-free line can be used to call from anywhere in the Continental North America. They provide discrete Sedans, SUV’s, and Vans for travelling exectutives. Star Limousine Service is also an active member of Tourism Vancouver, Tourism Whistler, and The National Limousine Association.



Star Limousine's fleet consists of SUVs, sedans, stretch limousines, mini buses, limo buses, charter buses, and mini-coaches. Star Limousine takes pride in having a distinct reputation of always being on time with a clean, smoke-free, well-maintained, and fully insured vehicle. Star Limousine provides excellent and timely Vancouver airport car service. 128 Coach offer a variety of Whistler limo to accommodate its customers and their guest's transportation needs. Their chauffers are properly attired and well trained that provide assistance with luggage, and get customers to their destination on time, safely and comfortably.



About Star Limousine Service

Star Limousine Service has been serving Vancouver, the Vancouver International Airport, Whistler, Seattle and Victoria since 1980. Their stated customer service goal is to provide the customers with quality limousine service, professional chauffeurs, and a wide selection of vehicles for customer's travel requirements between Vancouver, Whistler, and Victoria. Star Limousine Service is an active member of Tourism Vancouver, Tourism Whistler, and The National Limousine Association.