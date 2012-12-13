Star Limousine Service Vancouver Brings Exciting Packages of Limousine for Airport

British Columbia, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- Star Limousine, a Vancouver based limousine service provider, brings for customers exciting packages of limousine to airport in Vancouver. International and the US clients are greeted by experienced chauffeurs displaying their name on a computer-generated sign. Other Vancouver airport limousine service provided here are flight monitoring, baggage handling and parking fees.



Vehicles like luxury sedan, SUV, luxury limo bus and many others are available that can be selected depending upon the number of passengers and their convenience. All vehicles are cleaned and detailed after every transfer in the maintenance facility and stationed in a secured parking lot adjacent to the premises.



With a wide selection of vehicles for travel requirements between Vancouver, Whistler, and Victoria, Vancouver Star Limousine Company is dedicated to making customer's experience the best one. Each of the vehicles is chauffeured by one of the professionally trained and experienced drivers to provide enhanced experience.



Star limo service in Vancouver is a preferred choice for ground transportation. Other than YVR limo service, the company also offers corporate limousine service and whistler limo services. Whistler, situated at the heart of the fabulous Coast Mountains of British Columbia is the most visited destination by tourists.



Efforts are constantly made to make transportation of the traveler a memorable one. To meet the transportation needs of the customer continuous communication is maintained with every chauffeur. Star Limousine's employees have been servicing Vancouver, Whistler, Seattle and Victoria for over thirty years.



Chauffeurs are evaluated for their reliability, driving skills and customer service via client feedback. Whether customer hired transportation for the airport, cruise ship terminals or a special occasion, Star Limousine Service offers unbeatable deals along with best customer service in the business.



About Star Limousine

Star Limousine Service has been serving Vancouver, the Vancouver International Airport, Whistler, Seattle and Victoria since 1980. The company is an active member of Tourism Vancouver, Tourism Whistler, and The National Limousine Association. For the travelling executive, we have discrete Sedans, SUV’s, and Vans. The company can handle from a single executive up to a convention group of thousands.



To know more visit www.starlimousine.com.