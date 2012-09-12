Star Limousine Services Announces the New Reduced Prices on Lift Tickets

Vancouver, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- Star Limousine Services Pv.t Ltd., one of the most chosen companies for services in ground transportation in Vancouver, announces their revised discounted prices on lift tickets. On collective buy of Whistler lift tickets and services of Star Limousine, customers can avail a large 20% off on all lift ticket rates. The agency continually assesses the chauffeurs for their reliability, driving skills and customer service via client feedback. They maintain close contact with each of their chauffeurs during trips so that they can respond in a timely manner to any changes to customer's transportation needs. Star Limousine Services Pvt. Ltd. is an active member of tourism Vancouver, tourism Whistler, and the National Limousine Association



Spokesman of Star Limousine Services Pvt. Ltd. stated, “Each of our vehicles is chauffeured by one of our professionally trained and experienced drivers. Our vehicles are cleaned and detailed after every transfer in our maintenance facility and stationed in a secured parking lot adjacent to our premises. For the travelling executive we have discrete Sedans, SUV’s, and Vans available. We have the capacity to handle a single executive up to a conventional group of thousands.”



The originator of the company, Whistler Transportation from Vancouver wasn't alone able to serve client's spread all across Canada, so it expanded its business by inaugurating Star Limousine Services Pvt. Ltd. as its coordinate service providers. Like Whistler limo service is known for its wide range of vehicles, Star Limousine Services also consists of the newest and latest models of Luxury Sedans, SUVs, Stretch and Super Stretch Limousines, Passenger Vans, Stretch SUVs, Mini Buses and Luxury Limo Buses.



Star Limousine Services Pv.t Ltd., has been serving Vancouver, the Vancouver International Airport, Whistler, Seattle and Victoria since 1980.Whether one needs chauffeured transportation for the airport, cruise ship terminals or a special occasion, Star Limousine Service has a solution to meet all transportation needs. The company's stated customer service goal is to provide clientele with quality limousine service, professional chauffeurs, and a wide selection of vehicles for travel requirements. To know more about the organization's services log on to http://www.starlimousine.com/