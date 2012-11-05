Star Limousine Services Ltd. Now Announces the Addition of Few More Vehicles in Their Fleet of Luxury and Exotic Cars

Vancouver, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- Star Limousine Services Pvt. Ltd, one of the best companies for services in ground transportation in Vancouver, now has announced the extension of their fleet of luxury cars. The specialized Vancouver airport limousine service providing company has added numerous Limo buses in their elite range of luxury vehicles. The new extension of the car rental agency will now provide a choice to even those people who wish to go for a family trip or want to have a bachelor or bachelorette party in a luxury and mobile platform. The Vancouver based company has maintained an apex position among the car rental agencies ever since it started its operations.



Spokesman of YVR limo service providing company stated, “To give a wide range of options to our customers we have added the most luxurious limo bus in our fleet. With spacious and modern interiors of the bus, this vehicle could be the best option for family trips. Along with our new luxury bus, each of our vehicles is chauffeured by one of our professionally trained and experienced drivers. Our vehicles are cleaned and detailed after every transfer in our maintenance facility and stationed in a secured parking lot adjacent to our premises. For the traveling executive we have discrete Sedans, SUV’s, and Vans available. We have the capacity to handle a single executive up to a conventional group of thousands.”



The Whistler limo service providing company is known for its wide range of vehicles. The large fleet of the car rental agency consists of the newest and latest models of Luxury Sedans, SUVs, Stretch and Super Stretch Limousines, Passenger Vans, Stretch SUVs, Mini Buses and of course the newly incorporated Luxury Limo Buses. The agency continually assesses the chauffeurs for their reliability, driving skills and customer service via client feedback. They maintain close contact with each of their chauffeurs during trips so that they can respond in a timely manner to any changes to customer's transportation needs.



About Star Limousine Service

Star Limousine Service has been serving Vancouver, the Vancouver International Airport, Whistler, Seattle and Victoria since 1980. Whether one needs chauffeured transportation for the airport, cruise ship terminals or a special occasion, Star Limousine Service has a solution to meet all transportation needs. Their stated customer service goal is to provide their clients with quality limousine service, professional chauffeurs, and a wide selection of vehicles for passenger's travel requirements among Vancouver, Whistler, and Victoria. To know more about this company log on to http://www.starlimousine.com