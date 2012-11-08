Star Limousine Services Provides Competitive Vancouver Airport Car Services

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- Catering the critical requirement for limos in Whistler and Vancouver, Star Limousines Services has come up with competitive Vancouver airport car services. These services are available at highly attractively tariff to facilitate smooth transfer from airport to destination and destination to hotel.



Providing luxury limousines to the travelers who are arriving in Vancouver and traveling to Whistler, Star Limousines Services is a reliable name. It provides safe and secure limousines from airport i.e. YVR to Whistler. It also provides Vancouver Airport car services wherein travelers can opt for luxury limos to reach to Downtown Vancouver and from Downtown Vancouver to Vancouver Airport, etc. Thus, with exclusive luxury cars and limousines, the company is fast emerging a right source for large number travelers who wish for comfortable travel when arriving in Vancouver or Whistler.



Star Limousine Services, formed to serve its customers in Vancouver, the Vancouver International Airport, Whistler, Seattle and Victoria provides luxury traveling experience that are customer-centric and affordable at the same time. Thus, whether a traveler needs chauffeured transportation for the airport, cruise ship terminals or a special occasion, the company has a solution to meet the specific requirement and that too with complete competency. A large number of options are available with respect to vehicles e.g. Luxury Sedans, Stretch Limousines, SUV's, Stretch SUV's, Vans, Mini Buses, Luxury Limo Buses. Thus, travelers have options aplenty to choose from.



Vancouver limousines services from Star Limousines Services are meant to provide its clients with quality limousine service, professional chauffeurs, and a wide selection of vehicles. The services made available at Vancouver, Whistler, and Victoria can even be booked online; thus, national or international travelers who are arriving in these cities can book vehicles even before they arrive at these places. Online booking will help them avoid last minute booking which may cause trouble at times as quite often all vehicles are booked in advance.



Whistler wedding limousines from the company are the right option for those who wish to bring grandiosity on the occasion of wedding. The luxury limos from the company enhance the over all grandeur and make the occasion an eyeful. Being an active member of Tourism Vancouver, Tourism Whistler, and The National Limousine Association, the organization provides professional Whistler limousine services under compliance of the standards set by these bodies.



About the Company

Star Limousines Services is a leading firm that offers chauffeured ground transportation services. Travelers visiting www.starlimousines.com can book limousines, limo buses, SUVs, etc. amongst others online and travel to and from Vancouver Airport, Downtown Vancouver, Whistler, Victoria, etc. amongst others. The company is a one-stop solution provider for individuals as well as group travelers. For more information please contact:



Star Limousine Service Ltd.

328 Industrial Avenue

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6A 2P3 Canada

Telephone: (604) 685-STAR(7827) or 604-685-5600

Facsimile: (604) 685-2500

Toll-Free: 1-800-803-9222

Email: reservations@starlimousine.com