Star Marine Inc. Ensures Enhanced Performance of Tohatsu Outboards by Providing Tohatsu Alternator Kit

St. Petersburg, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Star Marine Inc., a well-known and authorized dealer of Tohatsu is now delivering more convenience to customers by offering a high utility range of Tohatsu Alternator Kit. With the help of this kit, the battery of the running motor can be easily charged. This means that while boating, not only will the batteries last a long time, but there will also be more power supply for navigation lights. The offered alternator kit has been designed specifically for outboards while keeping all the practicalities in mind. It, therefore, includes all the necessary tools for supplying AC current along with a clamp and screws.



The company is a preferred outlet for getting genuine and the best quality Tohatsu Parts, Nissan Parts, etc. Assisted by a team of experts, Star Marine Inc. also assists its customers in getting the parts that will accurately fulfil their detailing, flooring or shipping requirements. Talking about its client services, a representative stated, “At Star Marine, we believe in putting our customers and their best interest first. When you call us with a question or a problem, we will provide you with the best solution, based on our years of experience. We are all committed to delivering you the best products and recommendations for Tohatsu parts.”



In its range of authentic Tohatsu products, Star Marine Inc. also offers about 20 variants of Tohatsu Carburettor Repair Kit. Each of these kits includes a float, needle valve and gaskets ensuring long years of dependable functionality. Servicing the old outboards with the help of this kit renders them the efficiency of brand new ones.



About Star Marine Inc

Authorized Tohatsu Outboard Motor Sales & Service Center, Star Marine Inc. is a full service boat repair facility offering a variety of services including Boats Repair, Boats for Sale, Marine Engine Repairs, Electronics Installations, Boat Storage, Gel Coat Repair, Detailing, Flooring, and Boat Shipping.



To know more, please visit: http://www.starmarineinc.com.



Contact Detail:

Star Marine Inc.

6814 46th Ave North