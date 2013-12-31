St. Petersburg, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- Star Marine Inc. now offers Outdoor Boat Storage options for the astute boat owner. The company provides secure, safe and cost-effective outdoor boat storage to clients while keeping the boat safe. In fact, they also advise clients on preparing the boat for storage, as well as helping them with service needs when it’s time to put the boat back in the water.



Elaborating on the outdoor boat storage services further, a spokesperson stated, “The Star Marine outdoor boat storage facility is 1.5 acres of fenced land that has 24 hour live-in security and fully functioning security cameras in operation. Our outdoor boat storage is also a great place to store RV’s and trailers. This boat storage location provides boaters with easy access to the Bay Pines launch ramp. Not only is there a keypad gate operation with individual gate codes, but we also provide full service boat and motor repairs on site!”



Moreover, for all outdoor boat storage needs, their experts are at the ready to answer any questions. Don’t waste time with automated systems - get immediate service from a human being at Star Marine. Star Marine Inc. is a full service boat repair facility and is proud to be one of Tohatsu's top Authorized Dealers, having an Authorized Tohatsu Service Center.



By providing high-performance Tohatsu parts to its clients, Star Marine Inc. is unbeatable. The company is committed to providing the best, and aims at quality along with authenticity. In fact, all replacement parts available are shipped internationally. Therefore, whether it’s a Tohatsu Carburetor Repair Kit or any outboard parts, everything is assessable.



About Star Marine Inc

An authorized Tohatsu Outboard Motor Sales & Service Center, Star Marine Inc. is a full service boat repair facility offering a variety of services including Boats Repair, Boats for Sale, Marine Engine Repairs, Electronics Installations, Boat Storage, Gel Coat Repair, Detailing, Flooring, and Boat Shipping.



For more information visit http://www.starmarineinc.com.