Star Moving & Storage Guarantees Timely Pick-Up and Prompt Delivery

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Singapore based Star Moving & Storage is one of the most reliable and reputed moving companies that offer high quality moving and storage solutions to customers at highly reasonable prices. With its avant-garde moving and storage solutions, the company helps customers in making their move simple and hassle free in all aspects. If you are looking to move to a new place, you can rely on the cost-effective yet high quality moving solutions offered by the company. From packing household products to shipping official equipment, the company provides a complete range of moving services. Various services that the company provides are home and office moving, international relocating, storage, disposal, logistics airfreight and sea freight services.



Speaking about timely pick-up and prompt delivery of all products, one of the senior executives working with the company commented, “Moving from one place to another is definitely stressful, and requires lots of efforts and patience. We strive to help our customers by planning their move efficiently, which reduces their worry of shifting any household or official equipment. Timely pick up of goods and their safe and prompt delivery to the destination speaks volume about the quality of services we offer. In order to move products safely and securely, we use high quality packing material such as carton boxes, durable cardboards, strong tapes, bubble rolls, shrink wraps films and corrugated paper. Our delivery charges are very low; we charge S$30.00 for delivering products in weekdays and S$40.00 for delivering them in weekends. To get more details about our services, customers can log on to our website.”



Being in the business of providing the best-in-class moving options to its customers for several years, Star Moving & Storage has gained a great reputation in the international as well as domestic market, which has further helped it earn noteworthy clientele base from all across the globe. To make its services more affordable for customers, the company offers free site survey, free price estimation, free carton boxes and tapes, free of cost protective wrappings, fully covered trucks and no obligations. Anyone who wants a quotation to estimate the price of the move can fill in an online application form available on the company’s website. Fill all the personal details like name, email address, phone number, date and time of move, destination and requested date for site survey.



Speaking further, the senior executive commented, “We put a pack of silica gel in all packages, which keeps all contents safe and prevents damage by absorbing the moisture. Whether a customer needs to store his valuable paraphernalia for long term or short term, we can help him by offering low prices and high quality storage services.”



Anyone looking for the best packing and moving company in Singapore, can check the online portal of Star Moving & Storage.



About Star Movers

Star Movers rules the roosts when it comes to offering high quality and reasonably priced moving and storage solutions to customers from all over the world. Anyone looking for the best logistic and relocation solutions providers in Singapore, can always rely on Star Moving & Storage.



Contact Details;

31 Admiralty Road,

Marsiling Lane #07-03,

Singapore 739984

Tel: +65 6791 2488

Email: sales@astromovers.net

Website: http://starmovers.com.sg/