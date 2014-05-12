Star of American Hot Rod Jo Coddington Returns to Television for All-Women Build

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Jo Coddington has graced television screens all around the world in “American Icon”, “Bidding Wars”, and “American Hot Rod”, which she starred in with her late husband hot rod designer, Boyd Coddington. On May 17th, Coddington will be back on the screen on Detroit Muscle for the Factory Five Racing All-Women Build. Coddington along with Karen Salvaggio, Lead Builder and SCCA and NASA regional and national roadracing champion; Courtnie Provencher of Factory Five Racing; Nan Gelhard of Summit Racing; and, CherieLynn Westrich formerly of Overhaulin’, built a 427 Cobra Replica in only five days on the set of Detroit Muscle TV. So what brought Coddington back to the set for another build?



“A dear friend was planning on his retirement from a huge position in the aftermarket from a Fortune 500 company,” said Coddington. “He stated that he was a car enthusiast, but never had the opportunity to wrench himself. He asked for his first time building a hot rod what would I personally suggest, so I invited him to visit Factory Five Racing while we were at the SEMA Show to see if one of Dave Smith’s designs fulfilled a burning passion of what he could see himself building to hone his inner skills as a builder. Watching Factory Five grow and become an integral part of the hot rod racing community over the last decade, and even now suggesting Factory Five Racing to people who want to build their first hot rod in their own garage. Being invited to build one myself with four other amazing women was an honor and a privilege. I have to tell you it was a really fun hot rod to build!”



The car is a Factory Five Racing MK4 Cobra replica. It is powered by Ford Racing's 535 hp small block 351W based 427 stroker. A TKO 5 speed transmission delivers power to the 3.31 solid axle 8.8" rear end with FFR 3 link suspension from our race series. The shocks are Koni 3012 double-adjustable coil-over units. Brakes are Wilwoods 13" cross-drilled and slotted rotors up front with four pot calipers, and two 11.65" rears with 2 piston calipers. The tires are Toyo R888's roadracing rubber on Hot Rod by Boyd, designed by Christopher Coddington wheels, which Coddington’s son designed. Paint is Sherwin Williams’s planet Color midnight black with off white vintage stripes.



When asked if there was another All-Women Build in the works, Coddington said, “You never know what Dave Smith has up his sleeve!”



To watch Coddington and the rest of the All-Women Build team, check local listings for Detroit Muscle on Spike TV on May 17th and May 18th. Coddington will be live tweeting during the show at www.twitter.com/JoCoddington to answer viewer questions and hear what everyone thinks of the build, which will be making appearances all over the country this year during the 2014 Hot Rod Power Tour and displayed at the 2014 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, NV, in the fall.



About Jo Coddington

Television celebrity Jo Coddington works with companies in the automotive industry as a sought after spokesperson, consultant and brand ambassador. A self-proclaimed car girl, Coddington has participated in a plethora of builds, some of which were featured on “American Hot Rod” where Coddington starred with late husband Boyd Coddington. She has also appeared on “American Icon” and “Bidding Wars”. In addition to acting as an official brand ambassador for International AERO Products and Champion Racing, Coddington is busy paving the way for future generations of car girls through her mentoring efforts as a member of the SEMA Businesswomen’s Network.



For more information about Jo Coddington and to stay in touch with what she has planned next visit http://www.jocoddington.com or download her app Jo Coddington available on iTunes and Google Play.