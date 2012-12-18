Star Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSI) Stockholder Alert: Investigation over Executive Pay

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of current long term investors in shares of Star Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSI) was announced concerning whether certain officers and directors of Star Scientific, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the compensation paid to certain top officials at Star Scientific, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain directors and officers of Star Scientific, Inc. harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain of Star Scientific’s senior officers and executives improper compensation.



Star Scientific, Inc. reported that its annual Revenue rose from $0.85 million for 2010 to $1.73 million for 2011. However, its Net Loss increased from $28.28 million in 2010 to $37.99 million in 2011.



Shares of Star Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSI) declined from as high as $4.96 per share in July 2012 to as low as $1.61 per share in November 2012.



