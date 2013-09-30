Star Stay UK Offers Budget Prices on Luxury Accommodations in New Range of Locations

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Becoming the norm among holidaymakers and business users. Hotel price comparison and booking sites are driving prices down and encouraging discounts from hotels so that individuals can save money and stay in better accommodation. Star Stay UK is a discount booking site dedicated purely to British hotels and has been a favourite among tourists going to major destinations like London and Edinburgh. It has now added a huge array of regional locations to their catalogue following an upswing in business users.



The business users have created a demand for hotels in Chessington, hotels in Middlesex, and numerous other locations that international tourists might rarely visit. Star Stay UK has answered this demand, adding these and many more to their list of discounted hotel rooms.



The site offers single, double, twin, smoking and non-smoking rooms in hotels across the United Kingdom, and offers them all at special discounted prices which can amount to up to 70% less than the original value advertised by the hotel. It is no surprise that British users are flocking to the site.



A spokesperson for Star Stay UK explained, “Our largest market for a long time was international customers looking for inexpensive but high quality lodgings for their holidays. The simple fact was we were so successful in providing this service that UK business users started to book their overnight stays with us too, and as a result we have added a wide range of new locations offering new and exclusive discount prices on hotels of all kinds, with up to 70% off the hotel’s standard pricing for the rooms. This market shift means Star Stay UK are not only the recommended choice for travellers, but the preferred portal for locals as well, effectively doubling our user base.”



About Star Stay UK

Star Stay UK offers a wide range of hotels and other accommodation in the UK at exclusive, discounted prices. The site offers special deals on everything from budget hotels to luxury hotels around the UK, and in major tourist hotspots like London and Edinburgh to idyllic getaways in the Pennines and Cotswolds. For more information, please visit: http://www.starstay.co.uk/