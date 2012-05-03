Star Studded Miami Real Estate Agent Luis Iglesias Sees Influx of International Homebuyers

Coral Gables, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2012 -- With its beautiful sprawling shorelines and crystal clear waters, colorful art deco buildings and palm tree lined streets, Miami, Florida continues to attract visitors and investors from around the world.



And while Miami’s real estate industry has taken a hit during the past few years due to the infamous housing bubble burst that has occurred from coast-to-coast, experts estimate the market is quickly turning around and showing positive signs of life.



In fact, the Miami Association of Realtors reported sales for condos in Sunny Isles, Hallandale Beach, surrounding areas, and single-family homes were 46 percent higher in 2011 than in 2010. Additionally, the Association stated luxury home sales were up by 25 percent in 2011, compared to those in 2010.



And according to Luis Iglesias - Miami Real Estate Agent, there has been a huge influx of International homebuyers flooding the Miami housing markets, including buyers from Brazil, Russia, France, Italy and Latin American countries and locations throughout the Caribbean.



Raised in Miami, Florida, Luis Iglesias has been selling homes and condos from Coral Gables to Miami Beach to the rich and famous for more than a decade. Holding previous licensing as a Property Appraiser and Mortgage Broker, Luis Iglesias offers both domestic and foreign homebuyers an unsurpassable wealth of knowledge about the Miami real estate market and is one of South Florida’s top producing real estate brokers.



Whether a buyer is interested in purchasing a sleek condo in one of Miami’s coveted high-rises, or an investor is looking to buy a luxurious single-family house with views of the water, Luis Iglesias can help them find the home of their dreams.



Luis Iglesias states, “Whatever my clients’ needs, I believe in not only meeting, but exceeding their expectations with my extensive knowledge of the South Florida real estate market, keen negotiation skills, unmatched marketing abilities and unparalleled network of contacts.”



In addition to providing innovative and superior services to his real estate clientele, Luis Iglesias is also the founder of D & I International Realty, one of the nation’s leading luxury sports and entertainment real estate firms. Based in Coral Gables, Florida, D & I International Realty currently represents a wide range of athletes, celebrities, entertainers and other prominent individuals locally and internationally.



With home sales in the Miami housing market continuing to boom, both foreign and domestic buyers are expected to continue to turn to Luis Iglesias for help locating their ideal condo or waterfront single-family home.



For more information about Luis Iglesias or to view a host of available Miami real estate, visit http://LuisIglesias.net



About Luis Iglesias

Born in New York and raised in Miami, Florida, Luis Iglesias is a star studded real estate agent with more than a decade of experience of selling homes and condos from Coral Gables to Miami Beach, area to the rich and famous. Offering an extensive wealth of real estate knowledge, Luis Iglesias is also the founder of D & I International Realty, one of the nation’s leading luxury sports and entertainment real estate firms.



Luis Iglesias

Founder/Principal Broker

D & I International Realty

luis@luisiglesias.net

Phone: (786) 395-0341

Fax: (305) 503-8840



Address:

150 Alhambra Circle Suite 715

Coral Gables, FL 33134