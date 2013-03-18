Ultra Sabers to Attend 2013 WonderCon Later This Year

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Ultra Sabers, the Star Wars lightsaber specialist, is pleased to reveal its attendance at the upcoming 2013 WonderCon in Anaheim, CA. WonderCon is an annual convention for comic book, science fiction and movie fans.



Each year, WonderCon features a number of events, but perhaps the most famous is the masquerade competition on Saturday night. It’s an exciting evening where the audience watches as their favorite fictional characters from TV, movies, anime, comic books and computer games come to life. More than just a costume contest, the event showcases all kinds of talent that portray much-loved fiction personalities. For dedicated Star Wars fans who are looking to wield a real lightsaber, nothing compares to the Star Wars lightsabers from Ultra Sabers.



Ultra Sabers provides a range of authentic sabers, saber parts and accessories, and even the chance to “build your own lightsaber.”. Each FX lightsaber comes with genuine Star Wars lights and sounds, and a selection that includes single blades, double blades and more. Perhaps most importantly, it’s durable enough to use in real lightsaber duels or battles. According to an Ultra Sabers spokesperson, “Quality, reputation, warranty, and our dedication to customer service sets us apart from all the others.”



About Ultra Sabers

For a number of years, Ultra Sabers has produced some of the highest-quality and most authentic Star Wars lightsabers and lightsaber parts available. Perfect for those who want to own a piece of Star Wars memorabilia, have their own duels, or make a very convincing costume for events like WonderCon, the sabers available at Ultra Sabers are detailed and lovingly crafted. Between the quality of its sabers and its presence at WonderCon, customers can be sure that Ultra Sabers is committed to recreating the excitement of Star Wars through unparalleled product offerings. For additional information please visit, http://www.ultrasabers.com/.