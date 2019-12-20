"Star Wars: Yoda's Nightmare," Official Teaser Trailer and Film Posters, Now on Kickstarter!

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- Star Wars: Yoda's Nightmare is a feature film set when Yoda takes refuge on Dagobah, a swampy, misty, and remote planet, from Order 66. This refuge leaves Yoda in apparently total isolation; however, he is not alone. Rising from the swamps is the indigenous Sith witch that taunts, haunts, and hunts Yoda through time. As the new Galactic Empire tracks down Yoda's rumored escape pod, clonetroopers and stormtroopers commanded by Grand Admiral Thrawn are eventually led to find Yoda before Lord Vader has time to do so himself.



The first Kickstarter campaign for the film, generous funding will be used for the production of the Star Wars: Yoda's Nightmare official teaser trailer and film posters. Subsequent Kickstarter campaigns will be used to fund production of the full-length feature film.



The Star Wars: Yoda's Nightmare official teaser trailer and promotional posters are expected to be released in early October 2020 to backers around the world.



The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1427077015/star-wars-yodas-nightmare-teaser-trailer-and-posters

Supporters around the world can back production of the official teaser trailer video and promotional posters for Star Wars: Yoda's Nightmare by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $10. But for a pledge of $20 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including signed promotional materials and early access to the official teaser trailer. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the campaign page.



About Star Wars: Yoda's Nightmare

Written and produced by Freddy, a lifelong Star Wars fan from Tucson, Arizona, Star Wars: Yoda's Nightmare is set right after Revenge of the Sith and continues the Star Wars story in creative and exciting ways.



Contact

Contact Person: Freddy

Company: F. U. Freddy's Universe

City: Tucson

State: Arizona

Country: United States

Phone: (520)307 1131

Email: freddycarri46@gmail.com

