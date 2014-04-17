Star Worldwide Movers Offering a Range of Relocation Services at Best Prices

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Star Worldwide Movers a leading name in the moving and packing industry of the world, is offering a vast range of commercial and residential moving services to all their clients at extremely affordable prices. The company, which is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, has a vast moving network in more than 900 destinations of the world and hence assures quality services in these destinations. Star Worldwide Movers has been providing their extremely efficient moving services since the year 1988 and has established itself as one of the best moving companies in the world.



A senior executive of the company stated that, “Although there are thousands of moving companies in the region, yet we have successfully made a name for ourselves by offering a wide range of extremely efficient services at great prices. This is the reason we have thousands of satisfied customers who refer our name to anybody who is interested in hiring the services of a quality moving company. We offer a complete range of residential and commercial moving services and aim to make the move in a stress-free manner. Going by the experience we have in the industry, we completely understand the stress an individual has to go through while planning the move. Our vast team of extremely experienced moving professionals takes up all the stress and ensures that every move they make is a quality move.”



With their vast global network, Star Worldwide Movers specializes in international moving and relocation and helps thousands of families move to different parts of the world each year. Alongside, the company also provides storage solutions for commercial requirements and has dominated the storage, moving and packing industry for years.



“We don’t just offer the best services, but make sure that we exceed all the requirements and expectations of all those who get in touch with us at the best possible prices. We are so confident about the pricing structure, that we even guarantee our customers to offer them the best prices, failing which we’ll beat the best estimates by at least 5 percent. We even offer our clients a chance to prepare a free, no-obligation moving quote by visiting our website and filling up a simple online form”, further added the executive.



Star Worldwide Movers provides distinctive services to cater to all the requirements of moving. The company’s expert staff members not only provide the best moving experience, but also help the families with packing and labeling too. Moreover, all the services offered by the company come with a promise of great packing, safe transport and efficient delivery of all the goods. To know more about Star Worldwide Movers, the premier provider of residential moving services in Singapore, visit. You can also contact them via email or phone.



About Star Worldwide Movers

Star Worldwide Movers is an extremely renowned and reputed provider of a vast range of moving, packing and storage services to commercial and residential clients. The company is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and caters to clients in all parts of the world. To know more about the company, the best worldwide moving company in Malaysia, head over to. For more details check their contact page.



Contact Details:



B-5-8 Plaza Mont Kiara

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia 50480

Tel: +603 27262638

Fax: +603 62045798

Website: http://www.starmovers.com.my/