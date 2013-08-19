Starboard Yacht Group Forms Joint Venture Partnership with Yacht Works

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Starboard Yacht Group, the premier yacht management and full service yacht maintenance company, has formed a joint partnership venture with Yacht Works, a multi-faceted marine business dealing in boating sales, repairs and maintenance. Together, the two organizations will increase their scope and volume of service offerings for yacht owners in the Fort Lauderdale area.



Since 2008, Starboard Yacht Group has grown to be one of the most respected, trusted and highly recommended yacht companies in Florida. Specializing in yacht management, the company’s niche expertise will serve to provide Yacht Works customers with comprehensive options regarding the purchase, care and repair of yachts. Through this joint partnership, both companies aim to grow their core customer base by offering a vast breadth of knowledge regarding top-tier boat management and the resources to help consumers achieve an optimal level of ownership.



“Yacht Works would like to formally introduce our new service affiliate, Starboard Yacht Group. In conjunction with Yacht Works, Starboard Yacht Group will be handling all of your yachting and boating needs,” said Yacht Works Vice President Ryan Jacobson, in an open letter to customers. “Whether you are requesting simple detail work, involved engine repair and yacht maintenance, or storage and management, this partnership will allow you to solve any problem with one phone call.”



Along with a new consumer base and access to expanded resources, Starboard Yacht Group will also be able to leverage Yacht Works’ affiliation with Cranchi Yachts. Cranchi is a premier luxury yachting brand, catering to consumers seeking a higher echelon of yacht ownership. Starboard Yacht Group’s affiliation with Lazzara Yachts creates a twofold approach to luxury yacht management opportunities.



“We’re excited to enter this venture with Yacht Works and look forward to growing our business alongside theirs,” said Jake Stratmann, President of Starboard Yacht Group. “Our expertise in dealing with all types of yachts and their specific needs, along with Yacht Works’ resources and affiliations, will bring our efforts to a higher level of availability for customers seeking superior service.”



For more information regarding Starboard Yacht Group and its new joint venture with Yacht Works, information on its services and expertise or to contact the company, please visit http://starboardyacht.com/.