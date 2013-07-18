San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Starburns Industries, an innovative animation company specializing in stop motion animation projects for TV and film, is pleased to officially announce that they will produce and animate Roman Dirge’s Lenore: The Cute Little Dead Girl film, based on the popular cult comic book series. Roman Dirge, the creator of Lenore, talked about the collaboration during his panel discussion at Comic-Con on Thursday.



“Lenore fans are ready for this movie and I feel like I’ve have found great partners in Starburns Industries and Commonwealth Film Manufacturing,” said Roman Dirge, creator and writer of Lenore “Plus, I just like them. They all smell funny, like an old stinky comic book with a touch of stinky mildew, but that's part of what I like. The stink, that is. Don't judge me.”



Production will begin soon and all parties are very excited to make the movie. “We have been a fan of Roman’s work for a long time, so it’s with great pleasure and excitement that we join forces with him to create an exceptional film version of Lenore.” said Starburns CEO, Joe Russo. Neil Gaiman (Coraline, Sandman) will Exec. Produce. Duke Johnson (Anomalisa, Moral Orel, Mary Shelley’s Frankenhole) is set to Direct.



About Roman Dirge

Roman Dirge is an American comic book writer, artist and former magician best known as the creator of the Lenore comic book series. He currently lives in Los Angeles, California



About Commonwealth Film Manufacturing

Commonwealth Film Manufacturing is a Los Angeles based film and TV company run by producers, Cat Mihos and Rod Hamilton. In addition to LENORE: THE CUTE LITTLE DEAD GIRL, they are also producing the feature film adaptation of David Mack’s graphic novel KABUKI with Neil Gaiman Executive Producing.



About Neil Gaiman

Neil Gaiman is an English author of short fiction, novels, comic books, graphic novels, audio theatre and films. His notable works include the comic book series THE SANDMAN and novels STARDUST, AMERICAN GODS, CORALINE and THE GRAVEYARD BOOK. He has won numerous awards, including Hugo, Nebula, Bram Stoker, Newbery Medal and Carnegie Medal. He is the first author to win both Newbery and the Carnegie medals for the same work, THE GRAVEYARD BOOK. The film adaptation of GRAVEYARD is set to be directed by Ron Howard for Disney.



About Starburns Industries

Starburns Industries is a groundbreaking animation studio specializing in stop motion animation work. Launched in the summer of 2010, partners include seasoned animation producers Joe Russo II (The Simpsons, Rug Rats), and James A. Fino (King of the Hill), along with the stellar talents of Dan Harmon (NBC’s Community, Monster House, Channel 101) and Dino Stamatopoulos (HBO’s Mr. Show, Conan, Adult Swim’s Moral Orel and Mary Shelley’s Frankenhole). The company’s first project garnered an Emmy Award for outstanding achievement in character animation. Starburns Industries is based in Burbank, California. Learn more at http://www.starburnsindustries.com