StarChefs.com Inducted Into the Culinary Hall of Fame

Culinary Hall of Fame, LLC announced today that StarChefs.com has been inducted into the Culinary Hall of Fame.



About StarChefs.com:

StarChefs.com started its web site in August of 1995. To put this in perspective, 1995 was the year when Amazon, Ebay, Hotmail and Yahoo started their web sites. Google's Larry Paige and Sergey Brin were cash strapped students at Stanford University. Apple traded at $18 a share and Newsweek magazine ran an article on “Why the Internet will fail.”



Today, StarChefs.com is a James Beard nominated online online magazine for culinary insiders with more than 30,000 pages of original, chef-centric content. Its culinary job-finder is the site of choice for hospitality and foodservice hopefuls.



Notable other achievements are the Rising Stars Revue that showcases up-and-coming chefs and the International Chefs Congress which gathers some of the world's most innovative chefs, pastry chefs, mixologists, and sommeliers to present the latest techniques and culinary concepts to their peers.



About Culinary Hall of Fame

Our mission is to present a single, unified Hall of Fame to encompass all things culinary. Our hall of fame includes restaurants, writers of books and magazines, television shows, chefs and food stylists, popular recipes, pioneers and visionaries in the areas from organic farming to going green or fighting obesity. For more information, please refer to our mission statement or contact form at



