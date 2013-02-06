Starchy Roots in Germany - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Starchy Roots in Germany", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Potatoes accounts for 99% of sales of all starchy roots, but poor harvests in 2010 led to shortages, limiting volume sales growth, and driving up prices by upwards of 10% in some cases. However, those potatoes that were put on the market were of excellent quality.
Euromonitor International's Starchy Roots in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Cassava, Other Roots, Potatoes, Sweet Potatoes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
