Starchy Roots in the United Kingdom: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Starchy Roots in the United Kingdom"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Potatoes suffered for another year in 2012, declining by 2% after a CAGR decline of 2% between 2007 and 2012. Potatoes remain a very popular food across the UK with a volume of almost 1.9 million tonnes. However their sales development was hindered by the rise of rival carbohydrates, such as rice and pasta and the increasingly adventurous cuisines of UK consumers. Nevertheless, potatoes continue to be cooked and consumed by almost all UK households at least once a week therefore any decline...
Euromonitor International's Starchy Roots in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Cassava, Other Roots, Potatoes, Sweet Potatoes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Starchy Roots market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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