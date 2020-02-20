Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- Stargardt Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



1. Stargardt Disease prevalence is estimated to be 1 in 8,000 to 10,000 individuals.

2. Stargardt Disease is the most commonly inherited childhood and adulthood maculopathy and has Stargardt Disease prevalence of 1 in 10,000.

3. An annual Stargardt Disease incidence in the United Kingdom was between 0.110 and 0.128 per 100 000 individuals.



Stargardt Disease market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Stargardt Disease epidemiology and Stargardt Disease market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

Stargardt Disease market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

Stargardt Disease market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

Stargardt Disease market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Stargardt Disease market.



"Stargardt disease is the most common form of inherited macular degeneration, affecting about 30,000 people in the U.S."



The disease has an autosomal recessive inheritance associated with disease-causing mutations in the ABCA4 gene.

There are no approved Stargardt disease treatments available, and other therapeutic approaches do not target its root cause.



There are three main modes of the intervention being explored, with human clinical trials of stem cell therapy, gene replacement therapy and pharmacological approaches.



Stargardt disease does not have a treatment yet. It is sometimes treated with intraocular injections of anti-VEGF drugs.



The diagnosis, prognosis, and management of Stargardt disease continue to be challenging in current practice. This is related to an incomplete understanding of the pathophysiology of the disease process, complexity of initiating factors and lack of safe and effective therapies for low-risk Stargardt disease affected individuals.



To summarize, a better and clear understanding of the pathogenesis will significantly improve the Stargardt disease treatment regimens and development of novel therapies. With this, several companies have started working towards the development of new therapeutic options. Stargardt disease market is expected to experience a positive growth in the coming years owing to the already prescribed products along with the expected launch of distinctive emerging therapies in the coming years.



The other factors that shall further fuel the growth of Stargardt disease market include increased understanding about the disease, introduction of novel therapies in Stargardt disease market and need for curative therapy. These all will contribute towards the Stargardt disease market growth during the forecast period (2020–2030).



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Stargardt Disease treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. ALK-001

2. Emixustat

3. ASP7317

And many others



The key players in Stargardt Disease market are:

1. Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

2. Acucela Pharmaceuticals

3. Astellas Pharma

And many others



Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Stargardt Disease Market Overview at a Glance

3. Stargardt Disease Disease Background and Overview

4. Stargardt Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Stargardt Disease Country- Wise Epidemiology

5.1. United States

5.2. EU-5

5.2.1. Germany

5.2.2. France

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. United Kingdom

5.3. Japan

6. Stargardt Disease Treatment & Medical Practices

7. Stargardt Disease Emerging Therapies

7.1. Key Cross Competition

7.2. ALK-001 : Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

7.3. Emixustat: Acucela Pharmaceuticals

7.4. ASP7317: Astellas Pharma

8. Stargardt Disease Market Size

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Total 7MM Stargardt Disease Market Analysis

9. 7MM Stargardt Disease Country-Wise Market Analysis

9.1. United States

9.2. Germany

9.3. France

9.4. United Kingdom

9.5. Spain

9.6. Italy

9.7. Japan

10. Market Drivers

11. Market Barriers

12. Stargardt Disease Report Methodology

13. DelveInsight Capabilities

14. Disclaimer

15. About DelveInsight



