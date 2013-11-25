STARLED Releases a Report on Why Are Auto LED Lights Popular

Guangdongsheng, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Automotive LED light is one of the most dazzling devices for the car. We know that eyes are the windows of the soul, a pair of beautiful automotive LED lights are finishing touch on the perfect appearance of the car. AUTO LED Light is now more widely used, especially in some high-end vehicles. Some car owners even modify their own lights as the automotive LED lights, to dress up their cars, making it more convenient and comfortable to travel. Automotive LED lights directly raise the charm index of "eyes", and its function is also changing.



Currently the mainstream lights for the car is nothing more than two categories: Halogen and HID xenon lamp. What are the advantages of the gradually popular auto LED lamps compared these two major lights?



1. Energy-saving, low cost: LED luminous efficiency is high, which is nearly twice as fluorescent lamps. Take the energy-saving lamps used in our daily life for example, energy saving lamp is 4/5 energy saving than incandescent, but LED is 1/4 more energy saving than energy saving lamp. In the car, the same daytime running lights, LED power consumption is only 1/20 of halogen. The cost of LED components significantly reduces each year, and the current cost and the prices still decline at an annual rate of more than 20%.



2. Long life: currently LED elements used in automotive can basically reach 50,000 hours, while the leading LED Lighting Manufacturer can provide LED components whose life are up to 100,000 hours, which is equivalent to 11 years. Taking into account the use frequency of the light, LED components do not need to be replaced substantially in the vehicle's designed life. In contrast, the life of the xenon lamp is only about 3000 hours.



3. Good durability: LED device structure is simple, impact resistance, shock resistance, not easy to break, can well adapt to various environments.



4. LED components are small size, compact and easy for layout and design, this is a great advantage of the LED, which fully meets the evolution demand of car manufacturers in the design, breaking the previous lighting system's limit for modeling and innovation, and allow people to have more innovative automotive products.



5. Fast response speed: LED can be lightened in only microsecond, which can rapidly achieve a better warning effect when used on the tail light and steering lamp; being used on the headlight, it has a higher response rate compared to xenon lamp and halogen lamp, which has a better protection for traffic safety.



6. Low brightness attenuation: LED is high brightness, light attenuation intensity is much lower than halogen lamps, suitable for lighting, brake lights, steering lamp and other warning lights.



7. Drive by low voltage DC, small load, weak interference, low requirements for use environment, good adaptability. No need of boost device like xenon lamp.



About STARLED GROUP

STARLED GROUP is a high-tech enterprise, which is professionally engaged in R&D, production, sales and service of led luminaires, holding 6 practical patents with 11 years of LED engineering professional R&D and efficient manufacturing team. STARLED manufactures a complete range of led luminaires, such as LED flood light, LED garden lamp, LED ceiling light, LED dome light, LED cabinet light and so on.



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Website: http://www.starledlamp.com/

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