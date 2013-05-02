Starplex Cinemas Announces Luxury Seating in New Jersey Location

East Brunswick Township, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Starplex Cinemas today announced that East Brunswick Luxury Cinemas 13 has nearly completed luxury seating installation in each of its auditoriums. The Dallas, Texas-based theater chain announces the seating upgrade to coincide with the opening of the highly anticipated Marvel Studios film, Iron Man 3 opening May 2nd at 9pm. The theater is located at 755 Route 18 at Rues Lane, East Brunswick, NJ 08816.



Once completed, the upgrade will include luxurious extra wide leather electric reclining seats with cup holder arm rests for patrons’ convenience. In addition, the theater has lowered ticket prices to $6.50 for kids and students all day and adult matinees. These improvements will be in addition to the theater’s current amenities, including 100% digital presentation, Real D 3D, online ticketing options, expanded concessions, and party packages. For more information on showtimes, online ticketing options, and event rentals, visit the Starplex Cinemas website: http://www.starplexcinemas.com.



“The luxury seating will enhance the movie-goers’ experience tremendously,” said Steve Holmes, CEO of Starplex Cinemas. “We want Middlesex County movie-goers to think of Starplex as the premium experience and we’re doing as much as we can to make their experience comfortable and enjoyable. Lowering ticket prices will also contribute to our patrons’ enjoyment of our theater.”



About Starplex Cinemas

Starplex Cinemas combines the enjoyment of affordable cinema with expanded amenities such as Real D 3D*, online ticketing options, 100% digital presentation, luxury seating*, and expanded concessions*. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Starplex Cinemas currently operates 31 theaters and 316 screens in Texas, Oklahoma, Illinois, Washington, Indiana, Ohio, California, Nebraska, Kansas, New Jersey, and Missouri.



*In select theaters only.



About Iron Man 3

Iron Man 3 is produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. Directed by Shane Black and produced by Kevin Feige, the film stars Robert Downey, Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Guy Pearce, Rebecca Hall, Stephanie Szostak, James Badge Dale, Jon Favreau, and Ben Kingsley. The film premiered in Paris, France on April 14, 2013 and opens in U.S. theaters on May 3, 2013.