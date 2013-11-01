starprime.com Sets the Highest Standard in Rewarding Consumers

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- StarPrime.com, an incentivized online shopping destination, is changing the game for the way online stores reward their customers. Instead of simply rewarding points to users, StarPrime blows other e-retailers out of the water by compensating shoppers for their time online, doing the things that they already love doing and giving them real rewards, like big screen TVs and iPad cases.



“People want to feel important and want to know that they’re being appreciated by businesses, especially online businesses. We at StarPrime want to show our consumers that we really are grateful for their support. When StarPrime wins, our users win as well,” says James Bradley, StarPrime Senior Account Executive.



Every time a customer purchases an item, they earn AdTimes. With AdTimes, the customer can watch ads and earn Primes. Primes act as StarPrime money, where the consumer can go, pick out a goody from their wish list, and purchase it on discount or at no cost.



The rewards don’t stop there. StarPrime users can still earn prizes even without spending a single dime.



All they have to do is watch advertisements and earn Stars. Stars can be used to enter StarPrime sweepstakes for a chance to win incredible prizes like Beats by Dre and Coach purses. At StarPrime, the rewards are endless.



About StarPrime.com

StarPrime is a premiere shopping destination with the hottest brands and products that incentivizes users to watch promotional videos and shop ‘til they drop. The masterminds behind StarPrime.com have built amazing retail partnerships with merchants and advertisers that want to sell their products and reach their fabulous customer base. A passionate and creative team have invested their time and passion in to making



StarPrime what it is today and continue to contribute to the potential of what it can become. Sign up forStarPrime.com today and earn every click of the way.



Contact

Media Contact: Mandy Rivers

socialmedia@StarPrime.com

http://www.StarPrime.com