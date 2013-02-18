Stars on Canvas Recently Raised a Record Amount of £51,000, Thanks to Help from Lemongrass Media

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Stars on Canvas, a bi-annual event that features hundreds of celebrities, athletes and artists painting canvases to help raise money for The Willow Foundation, recently held its online charity auction. This year, the event raised a record amount of £51,000. The top-selling canvas was the London 2012 superstar Mo Farah, which sold for £2,350. The top 10 canvases also featured popular cartoon characters like SpongeBob, as well as those created by actor Reece Shearsmith and footballer Wayne Rooney.



In order to make this event a success, Stars on Canvas needed to have a website that looked good and was user-friendly. In addition, because the staff who handled the event were so busy doing other things, they also required a website that was easy to manage and maintain. When Lemongrass Media, a web design consultancy based in the UK, heard about Stars on Canvas’ website needs, they approached them and agreed to build them a new website for the charity function free of charge. As a company that specialises in creating attractive and eye-catching websites that are supported by powerful and easy-to-use management systems, Lemongrass Media has developed a well-deserved reputation for its outstanding work.



“Our portfolio encompasses Primary and Secondary Schools, Recruitment Consultancies, Clothes Shops, Restaurants and Musicians, right through to Multi-National Blue Chip Corporates,” said Steve Telford, a director at Lemongrass Media, adding that each and every client receives the same level of service from beginning to end, ensuring that their website truly reflects and exceeds the aspirations they had when starting out with the project.



“With a talented and creative team of designers, developers and copy writers, we’re absolutely dedicated to service, collaboration and communication throughout each step of the design process.”



Anybody who is interested in learning more about Lemongrass Media is welcome to visit the company’s website at http://lemongrassmedia.co.uk



About Lemongrass Media

Lemongrass Media is a Web Design consultancy, focused on creating a professional online image that captures the essence of a business and identifies what makes it unique. The company doesn’t stop there, though. After launching the website, their on-line marketing and Search Engine Optimisation services will promote and drive traffic to it and help their clients turn internet leads into revenue. For more information, please visit http://lemongrassmedia.co.uk