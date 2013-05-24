Stars Step out to Celebrate Showtime's Soul Food Vanessa Williams 50th Birthday Party

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Kimberly Jessy, Yahoo! Contributor Network



Stars step out to Celebrate Showtime's Soul Food Star Vanessa Williams birthday party in Hollywood, California! Vanessa had an event that had well known stars in attendance, such as Kim Whitley,from Friday and is currently on the OWN Network, "Raising Whitley". Vanessa Bell-Calloway from "Coming To America" & "What's Love Got To Do With It", Najee De-Tiege, "Blue Ranger" on Nickelodean's "Power Rangers", Walter Jones, "Black Ranger" from the "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers". Walters just recently turned down the "Power Rangers Reunion" in support of his fellow "Power Rangers" former cast member David Yost "Formber Blue Ranger" on the Power Rangers over allegations of Gay Homophobia by the producers of the show. Also in attendance were the Clemons Twins, and more.



The event was classy, fun, and exciting, Vanessa gave all in attendance a night to remember!



Happy Birthday Vanessa!



