Children Sing for President Obama

Children from the "S.T.A.R.S.Worldwide " program all over the world lift their voices in song thanking President Barack Obama for his commitment to the "cultural arts" and education in under-served neighborhoods here in the USA and for his commitment to peace all over the world.



The Obama Remix Project from "STARSWORLDWIDE" is a first of a kind musical collaboration that is serving as a bridge for a music, art and cultural education exchange program between underserved youths living in the Cincinnati, Cleveland & Columbus Ohio, Huntsville, Alabama, Fayetteville North Carolina, Salt Lake City, Brazil, Ghana, Canada and South Africa. The youth in the “S.T.A.R.S” program learn how to write and produce music, video, film and “the business of music” – the so called “behind the scenes careers” that are many times more lucrative than the ones seen in front of the camera. They interact globally with other “likeminded” youth creating unique and original projects and then promote, market and distribute them.



Through the collaboration of these young persons, they embarked on a journey to discuss, study and record songs and videos which are aimed at celebrating the lives and careers of the presidents of South Africa and the United States, Nelson Mandela and President Barrack Obama. Together they composed the song “Moving Forward” and created a music video for the same. The music video “Moving Forward” is both “moving” and inspirational containing a phenomenal vocal performance by Danielle Stilo. The video is receiving excellent response and can be seen on youtube http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GsD8cMvBebU



Chris Powell is the founder and executive director of S.T.A.R.S (Striving To Achieve Real Success). He is a professional musician, producer and manager with more than 30 years of experience within the music industry. Some of the he has worked with include Stevie Wonder, Destiny's Child (Beyonce’), Paula Abdul, Rick James and Norman Whitfield.



The Obama remix project features several versions of Moving Forward, including a full and short version and two other remixed versions. The remixes include one for line dancing and one for hip-hop. The song and other remixed music will be available for purchase on several music outlets, such as Amazon, I-tunes, CdBaby and other affiliated sites. The date set for release is October 31, 2012.



The song “Moving Forward” was produced by Maestro and Chris Powell.



To learn more about the performance, head over to the S.T.A.R.S website found at: http://www.starsworldwide.net



S.T.A.R.S. is a non-profit 501(c3) and is supported by donations and grants.



Sales from proceeds from downloads of the Obama Remix Project will go towards buying much needed recording and video equipment as well as computers and other essential materials for the S.T.A.R.S. PROGRAM.