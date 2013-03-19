StarStay Announces That UK Hotels Are Now Offering Highly Reduced Rates for Summer 2013

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Partially in response to low occupancy levels in summer 2012, StarStay is pleased to announce that a majority of the UK hotels that they book are offering significantly reduced prices for summer 2013 UK hotels. StarStay is an online accommodation reservation service provider operating from the UK with the largest selection of high quality UK hotels at discounted prices.



According to their own reports as well as those of leading news outlets and travel industry publications and organisations, StarStay noted that bookings at London and UK hotels were down as much as 30 percent compared to the previous five years. As summer approaches, the UK reservation accommodation service provider is pleased to announce that hotels are offering highly reduced rates for summer 2013, and vacationers to the UK can find savings of as much as 70 percent when they book through StarStay.



“The combination of the Olympics and the Queen’s Jubilee prompted many London and UK vacationers to go elsewhere to avoid anticipated crowds last summer,” said a StarStay spokesperson. “This year, summer 2013 is expected to be one of the busiest for London and the rest of the UK as people who stayed away last year will be coming to the city as hotels are offering great deals to customers.”



According to StarStay and reports from leading news outlets and industry publications throughout the UK, most hotels in the country saw a major drop in bookings last summer.



Outlets such as TTG Digital where reporting a 30 percent drop in bookings. The Telegraph reported that many hotels and attractions saw a 20 percent drop due to the Olympics. Berkeley Scott, the UK's leading provider of recruitment solutions to the hotel, hospitality and catering industry reported that 23 percent of London hotels had major vacancies just ahead of the games.



With over 12,000 hotels that can be booked online, StarStay is among the leading online reservation accommodation services in the UK. The service selects from among the best hotels, in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which can be reserved online with instant confirmation. Vacationers and travelers can search by specific county or town to instantly find the right hotel and the best price.



Vacationers and travelers can also search the website for hotels near attractions, tube stations and other important venues, facilities and activity centers. Additionally, the website provides an extensive list of tourist guides for every county, town and city so that travelers can learn about the places and attractions. For more information, please visit http://www.starstay.co.uk/



About StarStay

