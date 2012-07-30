Starstyle.lv Expands Women's Fashion Line - Now Features Lingerie, Swimsuits and Perfumes from Leading Brands

Riga, Latvia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Starstyle.lv, one of Europe’s leading online retailer of women dresses and Jeans has now forayed into lingerie, swimsuits and perfume from leading European brands. This announcement follows similar expansion by other competing sites, further demonstrating consolidation in the online fashion segment.



Starstyle’s media representative Mr Lusher said in a statement – “We have developed a robust network for sourcing and distribution in Europe. The expansion in women’s line from dresses primarily is a natural extension of the investments we have made over the past 2 years.” The online lingerie market is estimated to expand to $ 1 Billion by 2013. With aggressive expansion e-commerce has finally arrived in Latvia observe market analysts.



As part of an introductory offer the site has also announced sale on its new line of products till Aug, 27th. Starstyle is privately funded and would raise a round of funding in coming months, informs Mr Lusher. As part of aggressive differentiation the site has also launched a LookBook feature where consumers can select products on the basis of looks they want to adopt. This comes after the site announced free shipping within Latvia last month.



At present Starstyle.lv LookBook has dresses to cover all events from work to the chicest and hippest of parties. The models wearing the dresses demo skirts and trousers to tops and pullovers and a range of lingerie and nightwear from a wide range of designers across Europe. Mr Lusher points out “We will add new looks on a weekly basis, in tune with the new trends and styles. Till now we have had terrific reaction to these features from consumers who subscribe to our newsletters.”



On asked about site traffic statistics and strategy Mr Lusher informed “We are getting about 1million page impressions on a monthly basis and women dresses is our most frequented section. Our main goal is to focus on growth through social referral channels.”



About Starstyle.lv

Starstyle is an online fashion house featuring designer wear from leading European brands. The site is owned and managed by Aliastar, a leading women’s fashion retailer in Latvia. Since inception in 2011, the site has become one of the top 3 online fashion houses in Latvia.



To learn more about site and management please visit http://www.starstyle.lv/



