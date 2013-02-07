Start 2013 on the Right Foot with Bucks County FootLaser's FDA Approved New PinPointe Technology

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- The PinPointe technology used to treat nail fungus by Bucks County FootLaser has just received clearance by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA). For those who have waited too long in order to get antifungal nail treatment in Bucks County, they can now benefit from this non-invasive, quick, and safe treatment. It is perfect for those who are living in pain and discomfort. Start the New Year off on the right foot and take advantage of the free consultation for one’s onychomycosis.



Although toenail fungus can be extremely humiliating in the summertime when wearing flip flops, it is important to take care of any toenail fungus or infections during the cold months before individuals need to show off their feet. With this advanced PinPointe laser nail treatment in Newtown; Bucks County FootLaser can eliminate irritation without any painful procedures, side effects, or anesthesia. Without the need for recovery time, this treatment allows individuals to not lose any work time or the ability to walk.



The professionals at Bucks County FootLaser see far too many times, both men and women who are self conscious about wearing open toed shoes. The doctor’s at their Warminster, PA offices stress how important it is to not hold off taking care of any toenail fungus infections before they get any worse with the laser treatment for toenails in Newtown, PA. For those who may be weary of the treatment, they must know that there is no UV Radiation involved, and the process helps revitalize toenails into a healthy, fungus free nails. Bucks County FootLaser stresses that no individual should have to live with the pain and embarrassment that is caused by onychomycosis.



About Bucks County FootLaser

With over 700 million individuals affected worldwide from toenail infections many have sought out safe, non-invasive treatments for those who are suffering from any painful discomfort. Bucks County FootLaser located in Warminster, PA is proud to provide the most effective solutions to remove and rid of any nail fungus with a laser beam, which will be able to diminish toenail infections with no anesthesia necessary. With the PinPointe Laser technology that Bucks County FootLaser uses they are able to provide their patients in the Philadelphia, Bucks and Montgomery County area with a safe procedure to relieve any pain and infection. To hear more please visit http://www.lasermyfungus.com.