Start a Fitness Club with Exercise Equipment from Linosports

Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- Have you ever planned to start a fitness club? Do you have an active fitness club business plan? Or would you just like to have your own personal gym? Linosports can be the answer for all these questions.



Running a health club or gym is highly beneficial business; however, it is even more difficult to gather all physical exercise equipment at one place. Here comes Linosports which has a diverse range of these equipment that are durable and high-end at the same time.



Linosports is a China based fitness equipment producer and trader which offers a complete range of fitness equipment models to individuals as well as gym owners. Under its various product lines, it can be a one-stop shop for exercise equipment for commercial use.



Nevertheless, as it also deals in home fitness equipment for personal use, retail buyers can buy them at attractively wholesale prices. Being a professional manufacturer and exporter in over 80 countries around the globe, Linosports is emerging as a popular brand in domestic and overseas market.



With high quality procession for designing and developing, Linosports constantly develops fitness products with strong designing capacity, exquisite production craft and strict quality control. Another major advantage associated with the company is cost-effectiveness i.e. exercise equipment are low-cost yet better quality.



Linosports offers its fitness equipment to meet various end user needs too wherein under the hierarchy of Strength Fitness Equipment, Linosports has launched LN Tech Series which are affordable, well designed and durable.



Then there are LN Life Series which have carved a niche in the market for being ideal for Crunches, Rows, Racks, Tree, etc. amongst others. On the other hand, LN Multi Gym is ideal for multi gym stations in one machine and extremely popular.



However, it is the LN Classic Series which is becoming popular for various reasons; one being that it has traditional gym exercise machines and that too at highly affordable prices.



About Linosports

Linosports was founded in 2006 with a registered capital of 5,000,000RMB. It is a leading company specialized in manufacturing commercial fitness equipment of a wide range of cardiovascular machine and strength machine. They have established a complete set of system including design, production and inspection and always take in the advanced technique and exquisite craft to make their products better in quality. Their engineers combine science and creativity to design high-quality cardiovascular and strength products. With a durable range of products, they are catering to meet different demands of clubs, governments, enterprise, and individuals.



To know more visit http://www.linosports.net/