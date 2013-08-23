Start Income Protection - An Oasis of Information or Just Another Overrated Platform

NSW, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Given that there are many insurance companies in the country that claim to offer the best income protection insurance, the biggest task is to find out who really tells the truth. Unfortunately, this is easier said than done which partly explains the current surging statistics about poor insurance choices among ordinary Australians. This feat further points to a missing informational link in the insurance market. Well, the good news is that this is bound to take a new turn all thanks to a (relatively) new free comparison platform dubbed Start Income Protection.



Income protection helps an individual cover a number of typical expenses in their life. In addition to other benefits, the policy attracts statutory sick pay, loan and bill protection. It is a fact that those who opt for this coverage option are likely to live a relatively stable life unlike their nay counterparts. This type of protection can differ markedly across different insurance firms which is why it is important to insist on analyzing the market before subscribing to any deal.



Insurance experts recommend that every working individual applies for income cover - but only after they are assured of working with worthwhile partners. The term "worthwhile partners" in this case loosely refers to insurance firms that offer competitive rates alongside a stable market history. Dianne Charman (AMP Financial Planner) says Australian should make "informed decisions" as to which income protection insurance plan fully meets their requirements. She further goes on to say "There is a lot of variables and that is where you need to see an insurance specialist." She shares these sentiments with Holly Dorber (of the Financial Services Council Awareness Campaign) who decries the soaring numbers of Australians who currently lack the right levels of cover across all types of insurance.



Companies such as Start Income Protection come in handy when someone wants to take a "bird's eye view" look at the market so that they can make a safe insurance bet. In a nutshell, they are a key ingredient in the achievement of better value for money and overall peace of mind.



About Start Income Protection Co.

Start Income Protection Co. was established in 2012 with one objective in mind " To facilitate seamless sharing of insurance information." The handy platform is just one among the few tools that one can rely on to gather unbiased information in the backdrop of sweet-tongued insurance salesmen. At the moment, its database comprises 13 big boy insurance firms. Further, they boast an all-rounded team of experts drawn from across all corners of Australia and the world. The Sydney based company has a well established network covering literary the entire nation making it extremely easy for anyone who wants to learn a thing or two about the market in preparation for subscription. They are authorized representatives of Affinia Financial Advisers under registration number AFSL 237857.



Contact Info:

Phone: 1300 768 491

Fax: 1300 768 492

Email: info@startincomeprotection.com.au

Website: http://www.startincomeprotection.com.au

Address: PO Box 6537 Rouse Hill Town Centre, NSW 2155