Start Income Protection Sets the Market Bar Higher

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Getting insurance information has in the past proved quite hectic a job for many prospective clients. And with more and more insurance companies pitching tent across the nation, the task of finding the right policy couldn't get any harder. This coupled by a growing need for all-round income protection insurance, seemed to add salt to injury until Start Income Protection boarded the insurance market bandwagon albeit with an interesting package of services.



Start Income Protection brings together some of the best minds in insurance from different corners of Australia, and the world. They partner with some top insurers on our soil to offer a solid market outlook from a factual and statistical point of view. The client is exposed to a diverse database of information where they can get all the information they need before making crucial decisions touching on the question of Income Protection.



Latest insurance industry statistics show in that in 2011 alone there were over 34000 income protection and related claims worth more than $1 billion. According to Holly Dorber (The Financial Service Council Lifewise campaign publicity secretary), about 95% of Australians don't have the right types of insurance cover across all types of insurance. She says "The thing to be careful of with income protection in general, is to thoroughly understand the features and benefits of the policy you actually have."



With Start Income Protection, one can acquire as much unbiased information as they need to avoid remaining hooked in the 95% uninformed insurance seekers bracket. Finding a team of experts willing to give a bird's eye point of view of events taking place in the market is no doubt a good thing.



The best thing with this company is that one does not have to withstand hectic procedures and long queues while seeking advice. They boast a highly engaging website which is not just appealing to the eye but quite easy to navigate.



The group offers both online as well as off-line personalized advice to persons seeking to know which products are best for them. Further, they work in tandem with the existing insurance laws and ethics as enshrined in our constitution as well as the Australian insurance act.



ABOUT THE GROUP

So who exactly are they and what inspired their quest for providing income protection insurance advice to policy seekers?



For starters, they are located in Sydney but they have a nation-wide network that brings together 13 top insurance companies. Their team of advisers comprises experts drawn from different careers in the larger insurance and business sphere. They are independent firm and are not in any way owned by an insurance company. Its topmost management confirmed that they indeed don't favor any insurance company and are impartial in offering recommendations.



The group's top-brass members of staff are authorized representatives of Affinia Financial Advisers Limited. For further information please get in touch with their support team via:



Address: PO Box 6537 Rouse Hill Town Centre, NSW 2155

Phone: 1300 768 491

Fax: 1300 768 492

Email: info@startincomeprotection.com.au

Website: http://www.startincomeprotection.com.au