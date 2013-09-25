Start Potty Training Review - a New Program for Parents

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Some parents who may be having trouble with potty training might consider the phrase “easy potty training” an oxymoron. Even if your child trains late or balks at the idea don’t get distressed. Eventually, every child wills potty train successfully. They just have to be ready to do so, which is the way to make things easier on both you and your child. Forcing a child to potty train when they are not ready can push those back months in this process.



Click here to download Start Potty Training Ebook



When a person child can keep their diaper dry for two hours, it may be time to broach the subject of potty training. Girls can watch their moms or older female siblings and boys can watch their dads or older brothers to see how things are done. This is one way to encourage the child as toddlers often want to be like their bigger siblings and parents. Talk to your child and get their feelings on potty training. Some will be totally against the idea (which means they are likely not ready) while some may be very enthusiastic or lukewarm.



If parents deem that their child is ready for training, take them shopping to pick out a potty chair and underwear. Even if they cannot wear underwear, an unwrapped package of their favorite undines can be a huge motivator for some kids. Also, by letting they choose the kind of chair they want encourages them to use it. There are chairs that sit on the floor and seats that go on the adult toilet to make it kid-sized. Their child may go from chair to seat over time or simply prefer using the big potty. The seats that fit on the toilet often have handles so little ones don’t feel any danger of slipping off.



So yes, there are ways of easy potty training. Motivational charts, a potty training videos or DVD, and potty training books can reinforce what parents are teaching to their child. The easiest training is going to take place when your toddler is physically and mentally ready for the task. It always helps to talk to child’s pediatrician about potty training, as they can help parents figure out if their child is ready and give them advice based on their child’s temperament.



Going through the process of potty toilet training is one of the most difficult things parents and their toddlers must go through. Of course, some children may learn quickly and potty training could be an easy. Unfortunately, this is not always the case. Sometimes, potty toilet training can be accompanied by tantrums and tears on the part of the child, and stress or worry on the part of the adult. This usually happens when the toddler is not at the right stage of readiness to begin training, and parents really need to give them a little more time.



Don’t give in to old wives’ tales or peer pressure when it comes to potty training. Some people will tell you that your child must be trained by a certain age or through a certain method. That is simply not true because all kids are different. There are some mothers who gloat about how early their child was potty trained, doesn’t let that bother you. The age to consider training is between 18 and 36 months of age but these are only guidelines. Your child may train earlier or later than this.



One way to make training easier is to let your child pick out their own potty training toilet. This helps motivate them to use it. There are all different kinds of seats out there. Some sit on the floor, while others are placed on top of the adult toilet seat to make it child-sized. You will find seats that have music, lights, cartoon characters and other themes children love. There are also simple, utilitarian training potties. Also, let your child choose their own underwear. Even if they’re not out of training pants, this can be a good incentive for them.



Allowing toddlers to observe a parent of the same gender use the facilities may also help with potty toilet training. After all, children learn by watching their parents. Another strategy is to provide their child with a favorite book while seated on the potty or use a potty training chart to track progress. One of the oldest tricks in the book for training boys is to float Cheerios in the toilet, then encourage their son to ‘hit’ them. Of course this is for the later stage of training, most boys first learn sitting down. The most important thing of all is to approach potty training gently and do not pressure their child.



When people have children, there is always that dreaded point at which they know they have to go through potty training with their child. If you are wondering if your child is old enough to start training, you should go more by their behavior and development and less by the suggested guidelines. These guidelines are 18 to 36 months of age. Some toddlers might be up for early potty training while others may exceed 36 months. It all depends on your child’s current attitude towards the issue. When to train is a decision that you should make with your child. If you are worried about them never getting trained, very few (if any) average kindergartners head to school in diapers.



There are certain signs to look for to determine if your child is ready for potty training. They may be interested in watching mom or dad potty (depending on if they are a boy or a girl) because children learn well by example. They may even express interest in using the potty. If your child is receptive to the idea and can keep their training pants dry for a minimum of two hours, it may be time to try potty training. If you need help, a potty training DVD for kids and parents may be of assistance.



One way to get the ball rolling is to take your child shopping for necessary supplies – namely a potty chair and underwear. Even if your child is still in diapers or training pants, new underwear that they choose themselves can really motivate them to potty train. Also, let your child choose their own potty chair. This means they are more likely to use it because they chose it. Kids of all ages want Independence so allowing them to choose these items can be a real boost to their confidence.



It may help when you start potty training to make a schedule. Estimate when your child usually wets or soils his or her diaper or training pants, and at those times lead them gently and sit them down on their potty. Kids who enjoy books can relax with a favorite title. Or, you can read to them. Keeping a potty chart, with stickers and rewards for periods of success, can also help spur your child along. If you have any problems with potty training, your child’s pediatrician is only a call away.



About startpottytraining.com

This site is a leading resource for information about the Carol Cline Potty Training In 3 Days PDF book and complete audio and video potty training guide that teaches you how to get even the most stubborn child to start using the toilet like a "big kid".



Click here to download Start Potty Training Ebook