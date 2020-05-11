Start Preparing for the Hottest Months of the Year with Cornerstone Pros

Land O Lakes, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2020 -- With Florida's hot summer temperatures quickly approaching, a dependable, efficient air conditioner is a must. Thankfully, for homeowners who turn to Cornerstone Pros, there's no worry. From delivering swift AC repairs in Valrico, FL, to dependable AC replacements in Tampa, FL, this company offers a complete menu of air conditioning services.



Homeowners who need to replace their air conditioners are not alone. As Dana Spears, president of Cornerstone Pros, explains, "Many families are upgrading their AC system, either because their existing unit is unreliable and is costing too much to maintain, or their unit is inefficient and uses an increasing amount of energy that results in hundreds of dollars in utility bills."



Homeowners should consider an AC replacement if their system is no longer under warranty or if the cost of repairs is better spent on a new system. Here are other telltale signs that an AC unit should be replaced:



- The system is over 10 years old.



- It requires frequent repairs.



- It produces inconsistent temperatures throughout the home.



- It's noisy while operating.



- Energy bills are consistently rising.



Cornerstone is the Tampa Bay area's exclusive Daikin dealer, offering local homeowners one of the best AC systems ever made—the Daikin Fit HVAC system. Introduced in February, the Daikin Fit features exceptionally cool comfort, a small footprint and high energy efficiency ratings. In addition to all of these advantages, this system is also affordable. Plus, Cornerstone offers great financing terms and rebates through Daikin and local utility companies.



To schedule an AC replacement, repair or preseason maintenance service, contact Cornerstone online or by phone at 813.995.7558!



Cornerstone also delivers dependable electrical and plumbing services, including whole-home rewiring and hot water heater installations in Tampa, FL, and nearby!



About Cornerstone Pros

Cornerstone Pros is the company that homeowners and businesses in Central Florida rely on for first-class heating, air conditioning, indoor air quality, plumbing and electrical services. The team at Cornerstone Pros refuses to settle for anything less than top-notch service when it comes to serving customers. Its primary focus is the guaranteed comfort of every customer. Cornerstone takes pride in its work and insists on only the best quality.