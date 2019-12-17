Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- The Europe start-stop battery market generated revenue of US$ 1.98 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach US 9.5 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.5% over the forecast period. Germany, France, and U.K. are major growth engines for the market in this region. The increasing sales of automotive vehicles Europe is one of the major factors driving growth of the market in this region. According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the sales or new registration of automotive vehicles in Europe was 20.9 million units in 2017, which was an increase from 20.1 million units recorded in 2016. Increasing adoption of automotive vehicles in turn, is increasing the demand for start-stop batteries to lower energy consumption and emissions by vehicles. Thus boosting growth of the start-stop battery market in European countries. Increasing regulations to reduce carbon emissions also plays a key role for growth of the market in this region. According to European Union legislation, the average emissions level of a new car sold in 2017 was 118.5 grams of CO2 per kilometer, with a target to reach 95 grams of CO2 per kilometer by 2021.



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The report also puts forth the restraints, drivers, and opportunities expected to affect market's growth in the forecast period. Further, it offers a holistic perspective on the Spin-on hydraulic filter market's development within stated period in terms of revenue [USD Million] and size [k.MT] across the globe.

The all-inclusive data presented in the report are the outcome of detailed primary and secondary research along with reviews from the experts and analyst from the industry. The report also evaluates the market's growth by taking into consideration the impact of technological and economic factors along with existing factors affecting the Spin-on hydraulic filter market's growth.



Key features of the study:

- This report provides in-depth analysis of start-stop battery market, market size (US$ Million), and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2018- 2025), considering 2017 as the base year

- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players

- It profiles leading players in the global start-stop battery market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, start-stop battery market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans

- Companies covered as part of this study include A123 System LLC, ATLASBX Co., Ltd, East Penn Manufacturing, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa International Ltd., Johnson Controls, Leoch Battery, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Saft America, Inc., and Tianneng Power International Co., Ltd.

- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics

- The global start-stop battery market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global start-stop battery market



Reasons for Buying Spin-on hydraulic filter market

- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

- It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments



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