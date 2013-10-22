Start the Mornings with KCAA1050AM NBC News Radio's Show Controlled Chaos That Will Feature Gary Garver & Jigga Jones

Katy, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- If mornings leave one groggy and irritated then the perfect solution to them is to get a refreshing dose of humor at the start of the day. To make the mornings more interesting, one can tune into KCAA1050AM NBC News Radio’s show, Controlled Chaos from next month to get a daily dose of fun with Gary Garver & Jigga Jones.



KCAA1050AM NBC News Radio of the Inland Empire recently signed on these 2 personalities who are well known for having years of experience in entertaining people and making their day. The title of the show itself, Controlled Chaos, makes people aware of what to expect when a radio pro like Gary Garver having more than 25 years of experience working as an DJ and the over the top, wildly humorous businessman, producer and radio personality Jigga Jones, get together.



Controlled Chaos will be the perfect start to a day as it will bring a smile to ones face or even induce a wild laugh or two when one hears the two witty personalities state their views about the society and the day’s news with an edge of humor. Controlled Chaos is scheduled to start airing from November in the 8am slot, right after Imus in the Morning on KCAA1050AM NBC News Radio.



Jigga Jones has the gift of the gab and his take on life in general will have people rolling with laughter besides making them think about the bigger picture of life and making people forget stressful things that bog them down. Gary Garver, well known for his stint as a talk show host and producer at 97.1 KLSX in Los Angeles, will present listeners with a different and unique take on life and the world today, which will not only leave people in splits but also make them think from a different perspective. The show will feature famous as well as infamous guests who will present people with one hell of a rocking time every morning.



Garver states, "Radio has been killed by the corporate suits that have run the radio industry into the ground in the last decade with the same personnel and same song playlists. ‘Controlled Chaos’ will be the resurrection of radio and the wave of the future for all broadcasters, who will be able to feel free of the media machine and speak their minds."



Media Contact:-

Name: KCAA 1050 AM RADIO

Phone: (909) 885-8502, (909) 885-8497

Email: ceo@kcaaradio.com

Website: http://www.kcaaradio.com/Controlled-Chaos.html