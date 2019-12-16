Start the New Year with a Fresh Coat of Paint from Five Star Painting

Princeton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- The new year is almost here, and that means new resolutions for many home and business owners across New Jersey. A fresh paint job can do wonders for the exterior or interior of any home or business. As the most reputable provider of interior painting in Lambertville, Five Star Painting has recently advised on the benefits and advantages that a brand new interior paint job offers.



Painting is the easiest way to transform a home's interior atmosphere and feel. Light colors can make smaller spaces appear more prominent, bright colors can make family areas more welcoming, and pastels can make bedroom areas cozy and calming. With interior painting, anyone can bring positive energy into their home and change their family's living environment at under a quarter of the cost of a significant home remodeling project.



Even old homes can look brand new with a professional paint job. If applied efficiently, new paint jobs can cover dents, marks, dings, and stains on any walls. This is particularly useful for families who have substantial wear and tear on their current walls. Fresh paint gives any space a clean and welcoming appearance.



For those who are planning to put their houses on the market, a fresh coat of paint has the potential to increase buyer interest. Not only does an interior paint job make a home look more attractive to buyers, but new exterior paintwork can also increase the overall resale value of a property. A simple coat of paint could potentially help move a property quickly on the housing market, allowing sellers to receive offers closer or above their asking price.



