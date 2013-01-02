Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- The holidays are over, but the season for decking is just beginning. Now is the time to strike while the iron is hot for the best prices, selection and availability on decking lumber. Brazilian Wood Depot has a fantastic array of the highest quality imported Brazilian hardwoods which make for gorgeous and durable decks, and they know from firsthand experience that winter is when it's best to begin that long awaited deck project.



Many homeowners wait until the springtime to begin thinking about that new deck installation. Once the sun is shining, it's more tempting to want to be outside to relax, fire up the barbecue and enjoy the weather.



However, by putting it off, contractors get busier and will take longer to complete the job. By the time the deck is finished, some of the best months of the season will already have been lost.



Therefore, instead of missing out, homeowners can think proactively and act early, when wait times and project completion dates will be much swifter. As a result, your new ipe or cumaru wood deck will be in place for that very first shining day of warm weather in the spring.



That's not the only reason that wintertime is the ideal choice for when to begin a decking project either. All of the beautiful hardwoods which Brazilian Wood Depot imports, such as ipe, garapa, cumaru and more, are harvested in what amounts to North America's fall and winter months.



That's because South America's rainy season lasts from December through June. At this time, no new lumber is brought to the mills. Supplies dwindle, and prices are raised. Accordingly, from September through January is when the largest available selection will be present, and when the prices will be most affordable.



It might be cold outside, but the beautiful selection of hardwoods at Brazilian Wood Depot is scorching hot, with a gorgeous and high quality array of woods available for purchase, and amazing low pricing. Homeowners and businesses won’t be disappointed in the natural beauty and durability of ipe decking and their other Brazilian hardwoods.



Brazilian Wood Depot offers the best pricing, convenient shipping and RealWood™ Certification on all of their woods. Call 770.242.0045 for specific prices and information, or visit BWDepot.com. For sample projects, homeowner tips and other resources, visit Brazilian Wood Depot's Blog at BWDepot.Blogspot.com.



About Brazilian Wood Depot

Brazilian Wood Depot is the southeast's premier importer of Brazilian hardwoods. These beautiful, durable woods, including ipe, garapa, cumaru, jatoba, massaranduba and tigerwood, come in a variety of attractive colors, and can be utilized for gorgeous decks, siding and more. All lumber sold by Brazilian Wood Depot receive RealWood™ Certification. For more information, visit BWDepot.com or their blog filled with photos, projects and tips at BWDepot.Blogspot.com. To directly speak with a representative for pricing and other details, call 770.242.0045.