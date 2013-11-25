Start-Up Company Soapets LLC. Looks to Raise $10,000+ via Indiegogo for the Commercial Launch of Soapets Cleansing Utility

Matawan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Soapets LLC. is a start-up company founded by the gifted entrepreneur, Allan Rubinfeld, as a means to bring his revolutionary, simple utility, to commercial life. The initial product offered by Soapets LLC is a Soapet bath/shower utility cleverly disguised as a toy! Through the help of family and friends, Allan was able to see his dream become a reality!! Soapets LLC. is in the process of taking over everything in the bathroom with intriguingly useful and fun products, all starting with the Soapet itself.



Soapets cleansing utility is generated through its ingenious design. Instead of a boring loofah, or a hard to grip soap bar, Soapet uses an ingenious pouch with specified materials that can hold any soap bar or sponge (for liquid soap). The soap bar/sponge stays in place by pulling firmly on the string and wrapping it around the suction cup. The foam interior of the Soapet allows for a bubbling and suds effect while the polyester and rayon allow for safe, bacteria-killing fun!



Support from backers will help Allan Rubinfeld and team create and finalize a new way to experience the cleansing process which will make any child or teenager love showering. By using skin safe fabrics in the shape of a fun and cute toy, with more varieties to come, Soapet enhances the user experience and brings it to a whole new level of cleansing enjoyment. All funds received will be used to finalize the manufacturing process of the Soapets in China.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal, unless the amount of funds raised is to low to warrant reception of funds. In this case, all funds pledged will be returned to all contributors.



November 15, 2013 - January 14, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://igg.me/at/soapy-soapets/x/1065204