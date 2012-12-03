Start-Up Cuts Global Businesses R&D Costs Through Crowdsourcing

Wellington, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- We are living in a world where technology and the globalisation of knowledge is rapidly changing the way organisations remain relevant. Individuals have the power to disrupt, and response times are approaching zero. HunchBuzz an Open Innovation Crowdsourcing platform, is driving this movement even faster.



A businesses’ ability to innovate is more critical now than ever. HunchBuzz is a Crowdsourcing platform that enables entrepreneurs and businesses to generate new ideas from their internal and external community’s knowledge. Businesses can share ideas, gather real-time insights, generate productive feedback, and gain access to experienced advice and guidance.



Steven Graham, CEO of HunchBuzz Ltd, aims to help businesses get the most out of Open Innovation through Crowdsourcing feedback in order to achieve tangible goals. HunchBuzz engages with senior leaders of organisations to ensure innovation is part of the companies’ DNA. Steven believes “that in order to successfully innovate with an open community, businesses need to understand the complexities it may bring their organisation, and how best to filter the generation of ideas so the experience is natural, valuable and new.”



HunchBuzz integrates seamlessly into social media and helps to support key business objectives. It leverages a community of fresh global thinkers for honest feedback, using the businesses own networks of customers and employees, or utilise HunchBuzz’s own social network of over 600,000 engaged members. HunchBuzz has built sophisticated tools to help businesses truly innovate – not just think of an idea that’s new to you. At the end of the day, no one wants to be a ‘Kodak moment’.



About HunchBuzz

HunchBuzz is in its beta phase and will be officially launching early 2013. The team is already gaining a great deal of interest from a wide variety of business operations. HunchBuzz has engaged with many organisations from large corporates to small start-ups. Theses businesses are already learning and engaging with a global community of creative thinkers.



For more information about HunchBuzz Open Innovation & Crowdsourcing: or contact +64 (0)21 482 240, support@hunchbuzz.com Keep up to date with Crowdsourcing and Open Innovation http://www.hunchbuzz.com/buzz/



http://www.facebook.com/HunchBuzz/

http://www.Twitter.com/HunchBuzz/

http://hunchbuzz.tumblr.com/