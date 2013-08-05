Start Up Guru Jeffrey Tognetti Shares His Experience on Strategies Through Personal Blog

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- He has more than twenty years of experience trying to sell through the internet and has helped clients billions of dollars by way of sales. He now chooses to share his experience and insights on start up issues through his blog www.jeffreytognetti.blogspot.com



"MediaRevo and Dealer X have encouraged me to experiment with several strategies- some of which have been successful and some of which have been a dud. WordPress Dealer was also instrumental in gaining insight about the business," says Jeffrey. Dealer X is a company that focuses on helping auto dealers. MediaRevo focuses on marketing mobile, tablet and PC applications.



Each of these companies has grown from two person start-ups to successful companies with clients such as Volkswagen and other Fortune 500 companies.



Jeffrey feels that auto dealers do not often take advantage of the opportunities provided by data driven marketing. Although this is common in other industries, somehow automotive industry dealers have largely ignored the value of data marketing. They either do not know how to or choose not to make use of data marketing. But Dealer X is a welcome change to this well held concept.



"With Dealer X, we helped one of our clients grow from a mere 100 membership to more than 300 per month and that too in just 18 months," he adds.



About Jeffrey Tognetti

Jeffrey Tognetti is a experienced sales and marketing professional and a strategist for two of his boutique start ups Dealer X and MediaRevo. He has helped to grow the business from a two person start up to an established company. He is also well known for his philanthropic jobs having supported several charities.



