Start Your Own Blog Offers Free Blogging Site Set-Up to Individuals and Businesses

Scarborough, ME -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- According to recent research released by Technorati research, almost 3 million blogs are created every month, with bloggers creating over 1.6 million posts per day. With this in mind, Start Your Own Blog representative, Thad Tucker announced his new free blog tool to help novices get started.



Says Tucker, "Blogs are a powerful medium for those looking to market their sites. While Blogs allow marketer to get a better sense of their customers, they are also a great SEO tool, as well. The content posted on a regular basis is just what the search engines are looking for, so content posted in blogs are easier to find. When a new post is made on a blog, the blog site notifies the search engine and results in higher optimization and rankings."



Tucker continues, explaining more about his how-to tool for free websites for businesses. "We know many people would like to start their own personal or company blogs, but just don't have the time or knowledge. Creating a Blog can be confusing and difficult to setup, if you've never done it before. With all the different things to install and setup it can be very time consuming as well. Having and posting to your blog can be very rewarding but the setup is just not fun."



Explaining what his tool does for visitors, Tucker said, "We install WordPress and upload any files needed. Additionally, we configure the database on your hosting and setup your new WordPress blog, installing premium plug-ins to make everything run smoothly. We also create a custom logo or header to introduce your site and setup the front page of you blog with content provided by you. We make it possible for the customer to have a great starting point, so they can then take over on their own." Tucker also notes blogs are big business these days, saying, "The current wait for your blog to be setup is about 24 to 48 hours during the weekday, so the sooner you're ready to get started, the better."



Tucker gave the following advice to prospective bloggers wondering what to write about. "Keep in mind to make your posts relevant. Make them interesting, so your visitors will want to come back again and don't forget to include multiple anchor text links with tags, letting blog readers know what to expect from your blog. Also remember, a blog does you no good if you're not going to update it on a regular basis. Readers and search engines want constantly fresh content, so plan on updating it at least 2-3 times a week for the best results."



About Start Your Own Blog

Start Your Own Blog is a tool to start your own blog spot, using a simple to fill out form. They provide free on-going training with step-by-step tutorials.