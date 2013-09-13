Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Mobile usage is on the rise. Estimate in 2015 more than 33 millions American will use mobile phones to make their purchases. Now is the time to start your own mobile website business.



So what if you don't know anything about mobile?



Here is our advice. Find a company who has mobile design platform you can sign up. Make sure they're easy to use that a 10 years old can do it. Also make sure they have marketing materials in place. Last but not least you want to only sign up with companies that provide FREE trial. You want to get in and create some mobile designs for yourself. This is the only way to know for sure if the company you choose is as good as their claims.



Once you find a design you like it's best to create for yourself one design that fits across many different type of businesses. Once you're done, you'd want to create screen shots of that mobile image - and use it in all of your marketing campaigns.



The way to approach local businesses for your service can be done very easily via flyers, business cards or create a website to show case your mobile designs.



You would create several images for each of the businesses you want to solicit your service. Most restaurants and bonds businesses will want a mobile website. They will respond faster if they see a similar mobile business design similar to their types of business.



By far creating your own website is the best way to go. In your mobile website business you want to include opt in form and contact form so visitor can easily locate you.



Hire a SEO guy to make sure your site can be found on the search engines so FREE traffic can flow easily. You'd check out copperhost.com for a 48 hours web design service. They did excellent job for our sites.



Here is a website you want to visit and check up on their mobile website business platform and paradigm. They have excellent choices of mobile website business start up plan that you can sign up now free of charge. Now they do have a free trial in progress.



About Isabel Quevedo

She is a work at home entrepreneur. She owns and operates mobile website design business.



Contact

To learn more How To Start Your Own Mobile Website Business, please contact



Isabel Quevedo Webmaster

14214 SW 25th Terrace

Miami, FL 33175

Office: (954) 707-1295

http://startyourownmobilewebsitebusiness.com

isabel.quevedo@startyourownmobilewebsitebusiness.com