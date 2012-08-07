StartaPhotographyBusinessToday.com Provides Moms With Inexpensive Turnkey Photography Business

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- The new website StartaPhotographyBusinessToday.com is already transforming the lives of mothers around the country by showing them how to start their own portrait party photography business. The new website provides its members with everything they need to start a photography business including instruction—all at a miniscule cost.



Thousands of mothers struggle to balance quality time with their children during those precious formative years with jobs that are creatively and financially unfulfilling. Fortunately, a new opportunity has emerged with the launch of StartaPhotographyBusinessToday.com. The new website portal provides members with everything they need to start a successful portrait party photography business without any experience for a very small investment. While photographers are a dime a dozen, the unique niche of targeting moms with children via portrait parties is a huge market with limitless potential.



Started by husband and wife team Susha and Stephen Shulenski, the website brings to bear her eight years of photographic experience and his more than 25 years as an insider working with multi-million dollar portrait studios. “Moms want photos that they can treasure forever, and they care very little about the highest resolution or expensive equipment,” said Shulenski. “For a small fee, moms get the step-by-step instructions, backgrounds and marketing templates that they need to provide this service and make a lot of money in their spare time.”



Using a monthly membership model, the professional photographic team provides their years of experience and insider information on the highly lucrative “fantasy portrait” photography business. This is supported by a highly developed marketing kit and templates with professional digital backgrounds like their highly popular Fairytale Backgrounds. Since members get an exact, step-by-step turnkey franchise system, they only need to provide an inexpensive digital camera and a computer.



With the help of instructional behind-the-scenes footage of the pair of pro photographers at work creating fantasy portraits, members learn everything that they do to average over $500 per hour. In addition, members receive new digital backgrounds each month as well as learn how to develop fantasy portrait niches for all age groups, including the very lucrative pet photography market. The membership also provides access to monthly webinars for ongoing training along with Steve Shulenski’s personal mobile phone number for one-on-one advice and coaching.



While an entire business like this would otherwise cost thousands of dollars to start from scratch, the new membership program is available for an initial fee of just $29.95 for the first month. From there, members have the option of paying a monthly fee to have access to ongoing help, support, coaching and a new digital backdrop each month. The membership is backed by a full 30-day money-back guarantee. For more information, please visit http://www.startaphotographybusinesstoday.com



Started by professional photographers Steve and Susha Shulenski, the website portal provides educational instruction and marketing kits that allow mothers to start their own lucrative turnkey photography business. The opportunity is based on an inexpensive monthly membership model. Members need no prior photographic or marketing experience—just an inexpensive digital camera and a computer.