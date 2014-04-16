New Food market report from Markets and Markets: "Starter Culture Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Starter Culture Market by Type (Yeast, Bacteria, Molds), Application [Alcoholic Beverages (Beer, Wine, Whisky), Non-Alcoholic Beverages (Dairy-based, Cereal-based, Kombucha)] & Geography - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018
Starter cultures initiate the fermentation process in the production of various food and beverages. Starter cultures are added during different levels of the production process to get the desired fermented beverages. The starter culture is used as an ingredient in beverages to enhance their flavor, color, and texture. The leading companies in the starter culture market are continuously investing in new technology for the production of starter cultures to reduce time and increase efficiency. The starter culture market is also gaining attention from non-alcoholic-beverage manufacturers as they are planning to enter this market.
The starter culture market is competitive in nature, where the demand for ready-to-drink, nutritive beverages has accelerated its presence across the globe. The leading companies of starter cultures are adopting mergers & acquisitions as the most preferred strategy to achieve a larger market share.
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The starter culture market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2013 and 2018. The market growth is associated with the increasing production of beer, wine, buttermilk, and other beverages. The European market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2013 and 2018. Europe is the largest market for starter cultures, followed by North America. Asia-Pacific represents the fastest-growing market, followed by North America.
SCOPE OF THE REPORT
The report focuses on the starter culture market, both in terms of value ($Million) and volume (KT). - Starter Culture Market segmentation
- By Type
- Yeast
- Bacteria
- Molds
- By Application
- Alcoholic Beverages
- Beer
- Wine
- Whisky
- Others (vodka, gin, tequila)
- Non-Alcoholic Beverages
- Cereal-based
- Dairy-based
- Kombucha
- Others (ginger beer, fruit-based drinks)
- By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (ROW)
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