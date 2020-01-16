Starter Culture Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2020 -- The report "Starter Culture Market by Microorganism (Bacteria, Yeasts, Molds), Application (Dairy & Dairy-based Products, Meat & Seafood), Composition (Multi-strain Mix, Single Strain, Multi-strain), Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets. The global starter culture market size is estimated to be at USD 964 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,314 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.3%. Increasing awareness among manufacturers regarding the benefits of starter culture, growing application in cheese & other dairy products, and rising demand for fermented meat & dairy products are some of the main drivers for the growth of the starter culture industry. The global starter culture market size is estimated to be at USD 964 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,314 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.3%. Increasing awareness among manufacturers regarding the benefits of starter culture, growing application in cheese & other dairy products, and rising demand for fermented meat & dairy products are some of the main drivers for the growth of the starter culture industry.



The multi-strain mixed segment is estimated to dominate the market with the largest share in 2019.



Based on the composition, the multi-strain mixed segment is estimated to account for the dominant market share in 2019. These cultures are the most commonly used ones because of their numerous benefits offer over single- and multi-strain cultures. Every individual strain in these cultures provide multiple functions and inhibit the growth of either a particular micro-organism or various micro-organisms.

The freeze-dried form segment is projected to account for a larger share of the market by 2025.



The freeze-dried segment of starter cultures is projected to account for a larger share by 2025, as they offer multiple benefits over frozen cultures. Freeze-dried cultures do not require special handling methods while shipping them from one location to another. Additionally, once a culture is freeze-dried, there are no other risks of dealing with power failures or lack of liquid nitrogen supply for preservation. These factors are driving the growth of freeze-dried starter cultures.



Europe is projected to account for the largest starter culture market share by 2025.



Europe is projected to account for the largest market share by 2025. The region has some of the leading manufacturers of starter cultures in this world. The combined output of the EU-28 countries in the global dairy industry contributes 44% to global dairy production. Also, the overall starter culture market in Europe is driven by the growing demand for fermented dairy-based products.



The report includes a study of the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios, of the leading companies. It includes profiles of leading companies such as CHR Hansen (Denmark), DowDuPont (US), Sacco S.R.L (Italy), CSK Food Enrichment B.V. (Netherlands), THT S.A. (Belgium), Dalton Biotechnologies (Italy), Biochem S.R.L (Italy), Mediterranea Biotechnologie SRL (Italy), Royal DSM N.V (Netherlands), and LB Bulgaricum (Bulgaria).



