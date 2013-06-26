StartIncomeProtection.Com.Au Opens New Chapter in Insurance

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- When it comes to making a decision on which income protection insurance cover to buy, it's important that one is fully furnished with the finer details of the game. However, such information is not usually forthcoming. This has given birth to a funny state of affairs where the vast majority of Australian policy holders don't have the right cover. So is there something that can be done to prevent this situation from worsening?



Well, Sydney based Start Income Protection believes that it has the ability to rectify this glitch. Established a couple of years ago, the company brings together some of the best minds in matters economy, social welfare, accountancy and most importantly insurance. It boasts a stable nation-wide network that brings together 13 top-notch Insurance companies.



Given the crucial role played by Income Protection insurance today, it is essential that one researches broadly before committing their hard earned money to acquiring this type of cover. And now, with the likes of Start Income Protection in place, the task of making a sound insurance decision has never been easier.



According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the need for the average Australian worker to receive better coverage is currently at its peak. Unfortunately, majority of people are not adequately informed on which type of policy to go for. As such some end up with errant policies while others simply give up along the way due a common misconception that "income protection insurance is not a vital part of living".



Karyn Hilton, a risk insurance specialist at William Buck Insurance says that there are several factors that one needs to consider while seeking the best income protection insurance. She points out gender, health and nature of the applicants jobs as some of the questions that play a role in premium value computation. She however decries lack of information among members of members of the public as one of the biggest impediments towards provision of valuable insurance.



Her opinion is similar to that of Holly Dorber (The Financial Council Lifewise Awareness Spokeswoman) who says that "It is important to understand the benefits and features of the policy that you wish to apply for before signing above the dotted line."



Clearly, anyone who wants to get the best value for their money and to enjoy greater peace of mind needs to work in tandem with Start Income Protection advisers' school of thought.



About StartIncomeProtection.Com.Au

So what's the true face of this company? Well, the company offers free services that entail an unbiased comparison of Australia's leading insurance companies. It's entirely independent and is not associated with any insurance company. They pride themselves in hiring the creme de la creme of advisers drawn from across the globe and who are up to date with the latest insurance products.



For more information please get in touch with their customer support team on:



Phone: 1300 768 491

Fax: 1300 768 492

Email: info@startincomeprotection.com.au

Website: http://www.startincomeprotection.com.au