Starting a Mobile Echocardiogram Service Best Practices

The first and most important step in setting up your mobile echocardiography practice is to secure funding for your mobile echo service. Getting the funds to start your service can often be the most challenging part. The best way is to get into a partnership with a cardiologist and use his ID numbers for insurance billing.



It is also important to thoroughly understand all of the business aspects before you take on any commitments like buying or leasing a mobile echocardiogram machine. Have a realistic business plan for how will you get referring physicians to change their referral patterns. Be able to answer questions like: What benefit is there to their cardiology practice? What is your echocardiogram ultrasound process? and how will you report your ultrasound images to the doctor and patient?



Once you have the fundamentals in place, you will need to setup a billing schedule for your mobile echo services. Reimbursement laws are different in each state so make sure to do your homework. Talk with your local Medicare carrier and get information about what it will take for your business to become a provider.



Once you are ready to start running your mobile echocardiogram service, you will want to demo and buy your equipment and mobile echocardiogram imaging software. That’s where Studycast cloud PACS and mobile echocardiogram imaging software can help.



