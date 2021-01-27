Starting the Ball Rolling on a Clean Slate: QuickBooks File Reset Service

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- If an account has been active for more than 60 days, QuickBooks will not permit a deletion of files on the account.



If the account needs to be cleared, the subscription would have to be cancelled and a new one started.



Experts find that many would like to start a new file from scratch but fail to realize the work that's involved. To start fresh with QuickBooks Online, one would have to purchase a new subscription to QuickBooks Online, set up the new company file, customize the chart of accounts, import or enter lists such as the products and services list, customize company settings and invoices, connect QuickBooks to your bank and credit card accounts as well as to any integrated apps and re-enter all transactions from the beginning of the year.



It is important to note that in order to gain access to the historical information in the QBO file, reference would have to be made to the old QuickBooks file.



According to John Rocha, E-Tech's Technical Services Manager, there could be a number of reasons why a QuickBooks file would have to be reset.



It could be due to a disparity between the bank balance in QuickBooks and the balance in the bank account, negative numbers in the Profit and Loss report, a large balance in the Undeposited Funds account, old balances in the Accounts Receivable or Accounts Payable or duplicate expenses in the Profit & Loss report.



E-Tech's QuickBooks Company File Reset simplifies the process of having to decipher the steps and requirements to start a file from scratch. This service will delete all closed transactions from your data file and give you a clean data file with beginning balances and open transactions.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks Company File Reset Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-company-file-reset-service/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



